El PSOE pide a Podemos que busque un candidato dentro de RTVE

La formación de Pablo Iglesias ha informado a 'Público' de que no tiene noticias del cambio de nombre para la candidatura ni del cambio de criterio  para escoger un presidente que sea trabajador del ente público.

El PSOE de Pedro Sánchez ha ofrecido en la noche del viernes a Podemos la opción de elegir un candidato para presidir RTVE que venga "de dentro" del ente público.

El pasado jueves ambos partidos plantearon la idea de que Andrés Gil, el periodista de Eldiario.es , asumiera el cargo. Sin embargo, la falta de consenso entre el resto de partidos del Parlamento llevaron al Gobierno a frenar esa opción. Tanto es así, que PNV y ERC dejaron claro al Ejecutivo de Sánchez que no la apoyarían.

Según informan El Confidencial y Eldiario, Sánchez ha trasladado al partido de Pablo Iglesias la necesidad de buscar nuevos candidatos "de dentro" de RTVE.

No obstante, fuentes de la dirección de Podemos han confirmado a Público que no tienen noticias de haya ya otro nombre para la candidatura ni del cambio de criterio para que el nuevo presidente sea un trabajador de la televisión pública.

"No hay conversaciones desde ayer a las siete de la tarde y nosotros no tenemos noticias de que hayan cambiado de opinión con el nombre que generaba consenso", explican las fuentes a este diario, contradiciendo las informaciones que vienen desde La Moncloa.

