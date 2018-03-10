Público
El PSOE pide un pleno monográfico con resoluciones sobre igualdad entre hombres y mujeres

Los socialistas quieren que comparezca el presidente del Gobierno y que se celebre cada año

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez (c), acompañado por la presidenta del partido, Cristina Narbona (i), y la vicepresidenta, Adriana Lastra (d), durante la reunión de la Permanente de la Ejecutiva de la formación celebrada en Ferraz. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

El PSOE ha registrado este lunes en el Congreso una petición para la celebración de un pleno extraordinario y monográfico que afronte el tema de la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres, según anunció la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lasta.

La “número dos” del PSOE indicó que quieren que este pleno se celebre la primera semana del mes de abril -que no hay pleno ordinario-, y que comparezca el propio presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, “porque es un tema que afecta al 51% de las personas de este país”, dijo.

Lastra explicó que quiere que el pleno conlleve una comunicación previa del Gobierno para que así pueda haber resoluciones tras su celebración, y no quede la comparecencia en una mera declaración de intenciones por parte del Ejecutivo.

La vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, y el secretario Ejecutivo de Formación, Javier Izquierdo, a su llegada a la rueda de prensa que han ofrecido en la sede socialista de Ferraz. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Además, el PSOE quiere, al igual que el Debate sobre el estado de la Nación, se fije anualmente un pleno monográfico sobre este asunto donde se analice la situación y se adopten medidas.

La vicesecretaria general del PSOE destacó el gran éxito de la movilización del 8-M y afirmó que es el momento “de poner en marcha el reloj para la igualdad”, e indicó que ha llegado la hora de actuaciones concretas por lo que recordó las propuestas que tiene ya registrado el PSOE en materia de brecha salarial e igualdad laboral.

Lastra felicitó a todas las mujeres por el 8M y, en especial, la gran movilización de las mujeres periodistas. “Hemos sido la vanguardia de toda Europa en materia de igualdad”, dijo, “y ahora vemos asombrados cómo la derecha se ha visto obligada a desdecirse en muchos postulados que mantenía”, dijo.

