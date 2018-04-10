Representantes de todos los grupos políticos al más alto nivel asistieron este martes a un homenaje de recuerdo en el Congreso a la figura de la ex ministra Carme Chacón, en el primer aniversario de su fallecimiento.
En el acto participó la madre de Chacón, la portavoz socialista Margarita Robles; el ex presidente del Gobierno, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero; la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor y el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez; y todos ellos coincidieron en destacar la figura de la dirigente socialista como un símbolo en la lucha por la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres.
Así lo recordó Zapatero, quien dijo que el éxito del 8-M nace en gran parte de gestos y actitudes como las que mantuvo Chacón, y no puedo evitar recordar su etapa como ministra de Defensa y aquella imagen pasando revista a las tropas embarazada.
El ex presidente destacó que Chacón había sido una de las personas “más leales” que había conocido y su capacidad para el consenso, “porque consiguió ser leal al PSOE y al PSC, y eso no es nada fácil”, afirmó.
También Sánchez se refirió a aquella imagen como ministra y destaco que aquel gesto, “no rompió un techo de cristal, rompió un techo de hormigón”, dijo, a la vez que destacó que fue un gran paso “hacia la modernidad”.
Los distintos intervinientes destacaron también su labor en la Ministerio de Vivienda con la renta de emancipación a los jóvenes, su etapa como vicepresidenta primera del Congreso y su trayectoria al máximo nivel en el PSOE desde que José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero la incorporara a su Ejecutiva en el año 2000.
Al acto acudieron, entre otros, el director general del CNI, Félix Sánz Roldán; y el ex jefe del Estado Mayor de la Defensa, José Julio Rodríguez, actualmente en las filas de Unidos Podemos. También hubo muchos destacados dirigentes de la primera etapa de Zapatero al frente del PSOE, prácticamente toda la Ejecutiva del partido y hasta el ex ministro Juan Fernando López Aguilar regresó de Bruselas expresamente para acudir al homenaje, y regresar a la capital europea inmediatamente después. “Tenía que estar”, dijo.
