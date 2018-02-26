El PSOE urge al Gobierno a dar una solución a los pensionistas

El responsable de área Económica de PSOE, Manuel Escudero, urgió este lunes al Ejecutivo a dar una respuesta inmediata y urgente a los pensionistas, incluso el próximo mes, para que sepan que su problema está resolviéndose y que se les garantizará que mantendrán el poder adquisitivo.
Escudero, al hilo de la presentación este martes de la Proposición de Ley para que se revaloricen las pensiones en función del IPC, indicó que los socialistas esperan que su propuesta tenga un amplio apoyo de otros partidos del arco parlamentario, “porque la revalorización de las pensiones en base al IPC es un elemento obligado”.
El dirigente socialista indicó que éste es el sistema de revisión de pensiones que rige en todos los países de Europa, menos en dos, y recordó que no hay precedentes en ningún sitio de que las pensiones se suban sólo un 0,25%.
Aunque la Proposición de Ley del PSOE no explica fórmulas para la financiación de la subida de las pensiones en función del índice de precios al consumo, Escudero indicó que el PSOE lo tiene ya planteado en sus propuestas, a través de los impuestos a la banca y a las grandes empresas, “y con ello, se cubriría más que suficientemente esa subida”. De hecho, el dirigente socialista calculó que una subida en función del IPC supondría unos 1.600 millones de euros.
Escudero se felicitó que la iniciativa del PSOE haya puesto el problema de las pensiones en el centro de la agenda política española, y anunció que los socialistas apoyarán todas movilización convocadas tanto por pensionistas como sindicatos para el próximo mes de marzo.
La actitud de Colau
Por otra parte, Escudero criticó la actitud de las autoridades catalanes ante la visita del Rey Felipe VI a Barcelona, y calificó su comportamiento como “un auténtico despropósito”.
Ferraz acusa a Colau de que ante cualquier situación, “siempre se decanta por posturas independentistas”
El dirigente socialista fue especialmente crítico con la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ana Colau, de quien dijo que en cualquier circunstancia donde hay diferentes posiciones, “siempre se decanta ante las posturas independentistas”.
Escudero indicó que hace gran daño a Barcelona tal comportamiento de la alcaldesa y el presidente del Parlament, Roger Torrent, cuando, en su opinión, “sólo era un acto de cortesía y de normalidad institucional”, dijo.
