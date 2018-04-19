El PSPV pierde la alcaldía de Alicante, que pasa a manos del PP

El 'popular' Luis Barcala se ha convertido este jueves en el nuevo alcalde de la ciudad de Alicante en el pleno de investidura al no alcanzar ninguna candidatura la mayoría absoluta y quedarse la socialista Eva Montesinos con 14 de los 15 votos que necesitaba para que el PSPV siguiera al frente del consistorio.
Montesinos ha recibido los 14 votos de su partido y de sus exsocios en el equipo de gobierno Compromís y Guanyar Alacant, mientras que la no adscrita, Nerea Belmonte, ha votado en blanco y el no adscrito, Fernando Sepulcre, ha emitido un voto nulo.
Barcala ha sumado solo los votos de sus ocho ediles 'populares', y se ha alzado con la vara de mando al ser la formación más votada en las pasadas elecciones de mayo de 2015.
La otra candidata a la Alcaldía, la líder de Ciudadanos Yaneth Giraldo, ha obtenido el respaldo de sus cinco compañeros de formación.
Se produce así un vuelco en el gobierno local, tras la dimisión el pasado 9 de abril del socialista Gabriel Echávarri, que dimitió por su doble procesamiento por el despido de una trabajadora temporal del Ayuntamiento y por el supuesto fraccionamiento de contratos en la Concejalía de Comercio que dirigió.
