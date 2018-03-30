Público
Puigdemont El 51% de los alemanes está en contra de la extradición de Puigdemont a España

Una encuesta de diario 'Die Welt' revela que son los votantes de La Izquierda y de la ultraderecha los que más rechazan que el expresident de la Generalitat sea entregado a España, donde se le acusa de rebelión y malversación de fondos públicos

El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont antes de pronunciar una conferencia en la Universidad de Helsinki. EFE/Juanjo Galán

El 51 % de los alemanes está en contra de la extradición a España del expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont, encarcelado en Alemania desde el domingo, y un 35 % la apoya, según un sondeo publicado hoy por el diario Die Welt.

Según la encuesta, realizada por el instituto demoscópico Civey por encargo del periódico, el 14 % no tiene una opinión formada al respecto. El estudio muestra claras diferencias según las preferencias políticas de los encuestados y destaca el rechazo a la extradición entre los votantes potenciales de La Izquierda, partido formado por los postcomunistas y disidentes del Partido Socialdemócrata (71 %), y de la ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania (66 %).

Sólo entre los simpatizantes de la Unión Cristianodemócrata (CDU) de la canciller, Angela Merkel, el apoyo la extradición alcanza la mayoría absoluta (51 %), mientras que un 33 % rechaza la entrega de Puigdemont a España, donde la Justicia lo acusa de rebelión y malversación de fondos públicos.

En el caso del Partido Socialdemócrata (SPD), aliado de Merkel en el nuevo gobierno de gran coalición, el 46 % rechaza la extradición y el 41 % la apoya.

La euroorden cursada por España se encuentra ahora en manos de la Fiscalía General de Schleswig-Holstein, el "Land" en el que fue detenido Puigdemont poco después de entrar en Alemania desde Dinamarca cuando se dirigía en coche a Bruselas.

La Fiscalía debe decidir si pide la ejecución de la extradición a la Audiencia Territorial de Schleswig, instancia judicial encargada de resolver el caso.

