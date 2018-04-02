Público
El abogado del expresident presenta un recurso en el que se pide la "nulidad de actuaciones por falta de competencia objetiva del tribunal" y por "indefensión al no haberse permitido la actuación de la defensa"

Un hombre con una estelada atada al cuello observa el interior de la prisión de Neumünster, donde está Puigdemont. | CLEMENS BILAN (EFE)

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha alegado en su primer recurso al Tribunal Supremo que el 1-O no hubo "ningún tipo de violencia" que justifique que se le acuse de rebelión, a lo sumo algunos ciudadanos "pudieron haberse excedido" en su "resistencia pasiva", pero fueron casos "aislados".

Después de que el juez Pablo Llarena aceptara que Puigdemont y los exconsellers Clara Ponsatí y Lluís Puig se personaran en la causa abierta por el proceso independentista, el abogado Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas ha elaborado en nombre de los tres procesados un recurso en el que se pide la "nulidad de actuaciones por falta de competencia objetiva del tribunal" y por "indefensión al no haberse permitido la actuación de la defensa" y se niega la existencia de delito de rebelión y de malversación del que les acusa el juez del Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena.

