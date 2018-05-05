Puigdemont analiza en Berlín con Jxcat si  propone otro candidato, postularse él o apurar más el calendario

El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont se reune este sábado por la tarde en un hotel de Berlín con los diputados de su grupo parlamentario de JxCat para abordar cómo desencallar la legislatura en Catalunya o si lo más conveniente es avanzar hacia unas nuevas elecciones. Puigdemont aseguró en una entrevista reciente que apuesta por formar gobierno, pero no descartó una repetición electoral, y el plazo para evitar que el Parlament se disuelva automáticamente expira la medianoche del 22 al 23 de mayo.
Será la segunda reunión en este formato en la capital alemana, donde reside Puigdemont mientras la Justicia alemana estudia la petición de extradición a España, tras la que mantuvo con sus diputados el pasado 18 de abril. Ya ahí se abordaron posibilidades para una investidura antes del plazo límite, el 22 de mayo, pero la cita con una treintena de parlamentarios de su formación concluyó sin aparentes avances.
Esta nueva cita de Puigdemont y sus diputados sigue al pleno del Parlament del viernes que aprobó una reforma de la Ley de la presidencia de la Generalitat para poder investir a distancia, pro vía telemática, pero no está claro que JxCat la quiera utilizar para intentar de nuevo la investidura de Puigdemont.
El Gobierno tiene previsto recurrir la reforma al Tribunal Constitucional, por lo que quedará en suspenso en cuanto sea admitido a trámite el recurso. Además, el TC suspendió la semana pasada la candidatura del expresidente y, promoverla de nuevo, supondría incurrir en desobediencia.
JxCat sopesa presentar una candidatura alternativa a la del expresidente, que facilitaría poder desencallar la investidura si elige a un candidato que no tenga procesos judiciales abiertos (5 de sus 34 diputados sí los tienen). Desde las elecciones se han barajado múltiples nombres como los de Elsa Artadi, Laura Borràs, Marta Madrenas, Josep Costa, Antoni Morral, Marc Solsona, Eduard Pujol y Quim Torra, todos diputados de JxCat.
JxCat siempre ha negado públicamente cualquier alternativa que no fuera Puigdemont o los dos otros candidatos que también intentó investir sin éxito, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull, y el diputado Albert Batet resumió esta semana la opinión del grupo: "Puigdemont o el que diga Puigdemont".
Esta semana ha recobrado fuerza el nombre de Artadi, que ha suscitado los apoyos públicos del propio Sànchez (JxCat), ERC, Òmnium Cultural y, el más importante, el del PDeCAT, un partido del que Artadi se dio de baja y con el que no guarda la mejor de las relaciones.
Así, la gran incógnita de la reunión en Berlín es si Puigdemont volverá a apostar por sí mismo como presidente, si planteará un candidato alternativo sin causas judiciales abiertas o si mantendrá el interrogante unos días más.
Fuentes de JxCat sostienen que ahora mismo el escenario más probable es el tercero: que la reunión sirva para analizar la situación y se deje la decisión del candidato para dentro de unos días.
