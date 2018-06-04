El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont ha criticado la elección de Josep Borrell como nuevo ministro de Exteriores y ha ironizado si este es el "gesto" que tenía pensado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, para enviar un "mensaje fraternal de desescalada" de tensión a los soberanistas.
Puigdemont, después de que su partido, el PDeCAT, diera apoyo a la moción de censura promovida por Pedro Sánchez, ha criticado en Twitter a los que hablan de un "tiempo nuevo", después de conocerse hoy el fichaje del expresidente del Parlamento Europeo Josep Borrell como titular de Exteriores.
Els apologetes en diuen, cofois i pomposos, "un temps nou". Rescatar perfls d'un altre temps que s'han significat en l'escalada de l'odi, és el gest que tenien pensat per enviar-nos un missatge de fraternal desescalada? https://t.co/AuYOm4u1V0— Carles Puigdemont 🎗 (@KRLS) 4 de junio de 2018
Una elección que no ha gustado al líder de JxCat: "Rescatar perfiles de otro tiempo que se han significado por la escalada del odio; ¿es el gesto que tenían pensado para enviarnos un mensaje de fraternal desescalada?", ha ironizado.
En la red social, otros dirigentes y voces influyentes del mundo soberanista han criticado la elección de Borrell, del que han recordado su participación en concentraciones organizadas por Societat Civil Catalana, su apuesta por "desinfectar" las heridas del procés y por un mayor control de los medios de comunicación públicos en Catalunya.
