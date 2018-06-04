Público
Público

Catalunya Puigdemont critica al ministro Borrell: "¿Es el gesto de fraternal desescalada del odio?"

El expresident reprocha su elección y lo califica como un "perfil de otro tiempo [...] significado por la escalada del odio"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont durante una reunión en Berlín. EFE

Carles Puigdemont, en una foto de archivo. / EFE

El expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont ha criticado la elección de Josep Borrell como nuevo ministro de Exteriores y ha ironizado si este es el "gesto" que tenía pensado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, para enviar un "mensaje fraternal de desescalada" de tensión a los soberanistas.

Puigdemont, después de que su partido, el PDeCAT, diera apoyo a la moción de censura promovida por Pedro Sánchez, ha criticado en Twitter a los que hablan de un "tiempo nuevo", después de conocerse hoy el fichaje del expresidente del Parlamento Europeo Josep Borrell como titular de Exteriores.

Una elección que no ha gustado al líder de JxCat: "Rescatar perfiles de otro tiempo que se han significado por la escalada del odio; ¿es el gesto que tenían pensado para enviarnos un mensaje de fraternal desescalada?", ha ironizado.

En la red social, otros dirigentes y voces influyentes del mundo soberanista han criticado la elección de Borrell, del que han recordado su participación en concentraciones organizadas por Societat Civil Catalana, su apuesta por "desinfectar" las heridas del procés y por un mayor control de los medios de comunicación públicos en Catalunya. 

Etiquetas