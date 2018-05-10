Público
Investidura en Catalunya Puigdemont designa a Quim Torra como nuevo candidato a president de la Generalitat

La elección del expresidente de Òmnium Cultural permitirá desencallar la investidura: este diputado no tienen causas judiciales pendientes y tiene los votos garantizados de su grupo y ERC, además de la abstención de la CUP.

Quim Torra, candidato designado por Puigdemont para presidir la Generalitat. EFE/Archivo

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha descartado este jueves aspirar a la Presidencia de la Generalitat y ha señalado al diputado de JxCat y expresidente de Òmnium Cultural, Quim Torra, como candidato a presidente, han explicado fuentes conocedoras a Europa Press.

La elección de Torra permitirá desencallar la investidura tras varios meses de bloqueo: este diputado no tienen causas judiciales pendientes y tiene los votos garantizados de su grupo y ERC, además de la abstención de la CUP.

Puigdemont renuncia a ser presidente después de que el Tribunal Constitucional haya suspendido recientemente tanto su candidatura como la ley del Parlament para investirlo a distancia.

(Habrá ampliación)

