El Gobierno investiga cómo está financiando el expresident de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Carles Puigdemont, su estancia en Bélgica desde que decidió huir de España, para asegurarse de que no está utilizando dinero público.
Fuentes del Ejecutivo adelantaron este jueves tras la renuncia de Puigdemont a la presidencia de la Generalitat que el Gobierno va a estar vigilante para que no viva "a costa del erario público" y hoy han añadido que se está investigando el asunto para tener la certeza de que no recibe financiación pública.
Las mismas fuentes aseguraron que el Gobierno vela por el respeto a la legalidad en todo lo que está ocurriendo en Catalunya, lo que incluye el uso "correcto" del dinero de las administraciones. "Un fugado de la Justicia no va a vivir a costa del erario público", se afirmó desde el Ejecutivo.
Por otro lado, el Gobierno ha restado valor a las palabras de Puigdemont de este viernes, su pretensión de volver a ser presidente autonómico y su advertencia de que podrían volver a convocarse elecciones autonómicas.
El Ejecutivo también va a vigilar las estructuras paralelas que desde las fuerzas independentistas se anuncian para arropar una supuesta presidencia honorífica de Puigdemont en Bélgica, como un Consejo de la República. El ministro portavoz del Gobierno, Iñigo Méndez de Vigo, ha dicho que su creación es "imposible".
"Las estructuras institucionales de cualquier comunidad autónoma son las previstas en la Constitución y en los estatutos de autonomía. Lo otro es fantasmagoría, no tendrá ninguna efectividad. No habrá un euro del erario público para sufragar esas actividades", ha zanjado.
