Catalunya Puigdemont y Junqueras pagarán en dos días una fianza millonaria o serán embargados

Otros doce exmiembros del Govern fueron procesados por malversación. El juez instructor de la causa, Pablo Llarena, les impuso 2,1 millones en concepto de responsabilidad civil, cuyo abono deben afrontar si no quieren perder sus bienes.

Carles Puigdemont, a la salida de la cárcel de Neumünster en Alemania - EFE

El juez instructor de la causa sobre el procés, Pablo Llarena, ha dado un plazo de dos días a 14 miembros del Govern cesado procesados por malversación, entre ellos Carles Puigdemont, para que paguen la fianza solidaria de 2,1 millones en concepto de responsabilidad civil que les impuso cuando les procesó.

En una providencia, el juez del Tribunal Supremo insta a estos catorce procesados, entre los que también figura Oriol Junqueras, para que procedan a abonar la fianza de forma solidaria o de lo contrario, advierte, se procederá al embargo de sus bienes.

