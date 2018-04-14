Público
Público

III República Puigdemont: "Para lograr república en España hay que apoyar república catalana"

"El 77,9 % de los catalanes suspenden la monarquía. No hay datos de los españoles desde 2015. Porque preguntar, cuestionar o votar son ahora actos de terrorismo, rebelión y sedición #14deAbril", escribe el expresident en Twitter

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont, a su salida de la prisión alemana de Neumuenster. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

El expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont, a su salida de la prisión alemana de Neumuenster. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha afirmado este 14 de abril que "la mejor garantía para lograr la República Española es apoyar la República Catalana".

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, Puigdemont adjunta la pregunta número 21 de la última encuesta del Centro de Estudios de Opinión de la Generalitat (CEO) en la que se pide a los encuestados que pongan nota a diferentes instituciones, desde las universidades o los Mossos d'Esquadra a la Monarquía.

Según esta encuesta, mientras las universidades reciben un 81,7% de aprobación, la Monarquía es suspendida por el 77,9% de los encuestados.

Puigdemont aprovecha estos datos para indicar en castellano: "El 77,9 % de los catalanes suspenden la monarquía. No hay datos de los españoles desde 2015. Porque preguntar, cuestionar o votar son ahora actos de terrorismo, rebelión y sedición #14deAbril". 

Etiquetas