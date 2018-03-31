Puigdemont: "Que todo el mundo lo tenga claro: no claudicaré, no renunciaré"

El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont ha publicado un mensaje en las redes sociales a través de su equipo, que gestiona su cuenta de Twitter, mientras permanece en la cárcel de Neumünster a la espera de la vista en el Tribunal Superior de Slesvig-Holstein.

"Que todo el mundo lo tenga claro: no claudicaré, no renunciaré, no me retiraré ante la actuación ilegítima de quienes han perdido en las urnas ni ante la arbitrariedad de quienes están dispuestos a pagar el precio de abandonar el estado de derecho y la justicia por "la unidad de la patria", reza el tuit.