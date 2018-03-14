El exgerente de Waiter Music, empresa relacionada con la trama Púnica, declara esta tarde ante la Audiencia Nacional. José Luis Huerta, según avanza la cadena Ser, revelará que pagó mítines al PP madrileño a cambio de contratos en fiestas de ayuntamientos.
La emisora, que cita fuentes del entorno del empresario, añade que llegó a pagar seis mil euros por un mitin del exministro Rodrigo Rato en Algete, así como por otros eventos enmarcados en las municipales de 2007 y las generales de 2008.
También declarará, en una comparecencia a petición propia, que pagó la comunión del hijo de la exalcaldesa Inmaculada Juárez, del PP, lo que le supuso un desembolso de 41.000 euros.
La semana pasada, según la Ser, Huerta aseguró que Beltrán Gutiérrez, gerente del PP de Madrid con Esperanza Aguirre, le había pagado 50.000 euros para la contratar a dos grupos para el mitin final de campaña de las elecciones municipales y autonómicas de 2007.
El pasado noviembre, el exgerente de Waiter Music eludió la cárcel tras pagar una fianza de 300.000 euros. Huerta fue imputado en la causa de la trama Púnica, que investiga la financiación ilegal del PP. Presuntamente, pagó comisiones ilegales al PP a cambio de contratos públicos.
