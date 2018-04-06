La ex directora general de Comunicación de Esperanza Aguirre, Isabel Gallego -imputada en el caso Púnica-, ha reconocido ante el juez pagos en B a través del Canal de Isabel II para costear trabajos de reputación del expresidente madrileño Ignacio González. No obstante, otros medios apuntan que estas tareas también estaban orientadas a mejorar la imagen de la 'lideresa' del PP.
Gallego, que ha declarado en la Audiencia Nacional este jueves, ha asegurado que el presunto conseguidor de la trama Púnica, Alejandro de Pedro, comenzó a trabajar en la Comunidad de Madrid tras la llegada de González a la Presidencia. La exjefa de prensa apunta a los exconsejeros Borja Sarasola y Salvador Victoria como las personas que contactaron con De Pedro para maquinar el plan de financiación de la mejora de reputación a través de adjudicaciones del Canal de Isabel II, entre otras empresas.
En esta línea, Isabel Gallego ha relatado que su departamento desembolsó entre 2012 y 2014 a la Púnica 50.000 euros. Y sólo en 2012, según su declaración, el Canal e Indra pagaron más de 103.000 euros, "una barbaridad para los trabajos que hicieron".
La exjefa de prensa de Aguirre, ha hecho estas declaraciones en un documento entregado al juez Manuel García Castellón antes del interrogatorio, cambiando así su versión inicial al señalar a los exconsejeros. En el texto, de ocho hojas, ha exculpado a Esperanza Aguirre.
