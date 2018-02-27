El actual alcalde de la localidad de Valdemoro, el socialista Serafín Faraldos, ha denunciado ante la Guardia Civil la sustracción de unos documentos que se encontraban en su despacho y que estaban relacionados con el caso Púnica. Faraldos iba a presentarlos a la Fiscalía Anticorrupción como pruebas para la causa contra Francisco Granados, exalcalde de la localidad madrileña.
Los documentos desaparecidos están compuestos por una serie de contratos de la época del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Valdemoro con empresas vinculadas a la trama de corrupción y un informe de trabajo sobre irregularidades en la contratación de personal, según informa este lunes eldiario.es.
El alcalde Faraldos descubrió el robo la mañana del 13 de febrero cuando se dispuso a coger la carpeta para llevar los documentos a la Fiscalía, fecha en la que había sido citado. La sustracción se debió producir entre el 9 de febrero, viernes, y el 12 de febrero, siguiente lunes, según los cálculos que trasladó el alcalde de Valdemoro a los investigadores.
En declaraciones al medio citado, Serafín Faraldos confirmó el robo y la denuncia del mismo antes la Guardia Civil, y añadió: "No me sorprende visto todo lo que ha pasado en Valdemoro". La localidad al sur de la Comunidad de Madrid era el feudo de la corrupción del PP.
Fuentes municipales cifran en un 80% el número de contratados por el Ayuntamiento que responden a prácticas de "enchufismo". Algunos de ellos vinculados a detenidos e investigados en Púnica, y muchos de los cuales siguen aferrados a su puesto fijo, tres años y medio después de que se descubriera la trama.
Serafín Faraldos llegó a la alcaldía de Valdemoro el pasado mes de julio gracias a una moción de censura contra Guillermo Gross, de Ciudadanos, presentada por su partido, el PSOE, y apoyada por Ganemos Valdemoro, Izquierda Unida y un partido local, Proyecto TUD. Con ella, desbancaron a Ciudadanos de la Alcaldía más importante de las que gobernaba en la Comunidad de Madrid.
