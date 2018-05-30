La Policía Nacional ha detenido este miércoles en Madrid a William Browder, un empresario británico crítico con Vladimir Putin, en el marco de una orden internacional de arresto emitida desde Rusia por evasión fiscal, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.
El empresario ha sido liberado poco después porque, según la Policía, la orden de arresto ya no era válida.
El propio Browder ha adelantado en su cuenta de Twitter la detención. "La Policía española en Madrid me acaba de detener por una orden de arresto de Interpol de Rusia", ha escrito, añadiendo una fotografía del momento en el que era trasladado en un coche policial.
El empresario e inversor británico fue condenado en rebeldía por un tribunal en Rusia a nueve años de prisión.
