Puede que sea casualidad o no, pues no en vano su voto será necesario para la aprobación definitiva de los Presupuestos —como lo fue el año pasado—, pero no deja de ser curioso lo que ha ocurrido este jueves en el Pleno del Congreso: el diputado de Nueva Canarias, Pedro Quevedo, rompió este jueves el empate en la votación de los Presupuestos al votar por error en contra de las enmiendas a la totalidad al proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018, que continuará ahora su tramitación en el Congreso.

Quevedo, que había anunciado que votaría a favor de esas enmiendas a la totalidad junto al resto de partidos de oposición, votó finalmente en contra, según dijo, "por equivocación", lo que ha permitido que las cuentas públicas pasen su primer examen sin necesidad de repetir la votación al romper el empate previsto inicialmente a 175 votos.

Según explicó él mismo a la salida del pleno, tenía claro que iba a votar a favor de las enmiendas y, de hecho, explicó, pulsó el botón correcto pero, a continuación, un diputado que se sienta a su lado le indicó que se había equivocado y él, instintivamente, ha cambiado de botón.

Quevedo no ha querido desvelar el nombre del diputado que le ha inducido al error, aunque sí que su compañero estaba muy disgustado por lo ocurrido.

Junto a Quevedo se sientan el diputado de Foro Asturias, Isidro Martínez Oblanca, y la portavoz de Bildu, Marian Beitilarrangoitia.

Ninguno de ellos ha errado en el sentido de su voto, Martínez Oblanca ha votado en contra de las enmiendas a la totalidad mientras que Beitialarrangoitia ha votado a favor, tal y como estaba previsto.