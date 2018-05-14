La alcaldesa de Barcelona se ha pronunciado en su cuenta de Facebook acerca de los tuits y artículos del nuevo presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra. Colau ha expresado que siente "un profundo rechazo democrático hacia determinadas afirmaciones" que, según la alcaldesa, "menosprecian a alguien por el simple hecho de sentirse español o catalán".
Desde que el expresidente, Carles Puigdemont, lo anunciara como su sucesor, comenzaron a circular por las redes sociales varias capturas de tuits y artículos de opinión donde Torra sacaba a relucir su opinión acerca de los españoles. Unas consideraciones que la alcaldesa de Barcelona cree que "se tratan de un peligro para la cohesión social y son insultantes para millones de catalanes"
Ada Colau ha señalado que se siente mucho "más cercana a las personas que ponía su cuerpo para evitar un desahucio, fueran de donde fueran y se sintiesen de donde se sintiesen -de la Rioja, de Vallecas, de Huelva, de Ecuador o de Tarragona-", que de personas que "defienden la república sin tener en cuenta los principios que la inspiran: libertad, igualdad y fraternidad".
La alcaldesa de Barcelona ha recordado que durante el primer debate de investidura Quim Torra esquivó la pregunta de Xavier Domènech: "¿Qué piensa usted HOY de los 'españoles'?". Una cuestión que la alcaldesa califica de "importante" para sí misma, pero que también es relevante "para miles de independentistas que ante todo son demócratas y rechazan cualquier tipo de posicionamiento racista".
