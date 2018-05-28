Rajoy se atrinchera en Moncloa y cancela su agenda en la semana clave de la moción de censura

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha liberado su agenda de los próximos días tras la presentación de la moción de censura por parte del PSOE y entre los actos anulados se encuentra la reunión que iba a mantener el martes en el Palacio de la Moncloa con el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.
El Ejecutivo informa cada viernes de la agenda oficial de Rajoy para la semana siguiente, pero debido a la situación provocada por la presentación de esa moción, en esta ocasión no se publicó y quedó en el aire su participación en algunos actos que ya estaban previstos.
Finalmente, según han informado a Efe fuentes del Gobierno, Rajoy no acudirá mañana a la inauguración de un foro de la Asociación de Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA) que se celebrará en Madrid y al que había confirmado días atrás su asistencia.
También se ha anulado, según fuentes de Podemos, la reunión que el jefe del Ejecutivo iba a mantener con Pablo Iglesias al mediodía del martes en el Palacio de la Moncloa para analizar la situación en Catalunya.
Rajoy había pactado esa reunión con Iglesias tras haberse entrevistado con el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, y con el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, quien le reclamó que se viera con el líder de Podemos para ampliar la unidad de acción de los partidos.
A la espera de la evolución de los acontecimientos, las fuentes del Gobierno no han confirmado si Rajoy estará presente el sábado en Sitges para clausurar las jornadas anuales del Círculo de Economía.
Unas jornadas en las que está previsto que intervengan también, aunque en días distintos, Sánchez, Rivera e Iglesias, así como representantes de los partidos independentistas catalanes.
Si se confirma su asistencia, será la primera ocasión en que Rajoy visitará Catalunya desde las elecciones del 21 de diciembre.
Lo que es seguro es que el presidente del Gobierno estará el miércoles en la sesión de control del pleno de Congreso.
Aunque los grupos tienen de plazo hasta mañana, lunes, para cambiar sus preguntas si consideran que hay asuntos de actualidad que lo aconsejan, con las ya registradas la oposición pedirá explicaciones al Ejecutivo y a Rajoy sobre la sentencia del caso Gürtel.
