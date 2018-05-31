Público
Moción de censura El PP dice que Rajoy, ausente en el pleno, no tiene previsto dimitir 

El pleno del Congreso de los Diputados reanuda el debate con el sillón del presidente del Gobierno vacío, y con medio Ejecutivo ausente. Desde el partido conservador dan por falsos los rumores sobre la supuesta visita de Rajoy al Rey para presentar formalmente su renuncia a la Presidencia del Gobierno.

El asiento de Rajoy en el Congreso, vacío. (SUSANA VERA | EFE)

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, durante la moción de censura. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Mariano Rajoy está acorralado: el PNV votará sí a la moción de censura del PSOE, este viernes, pero el todavía presidente del Gobierno se resiste a dimitir.

Así lo confirman a Público fuentes de la dirección del PP, que aseguran que "en principio" Rajoy dejará que la moción prospere y se cobre su cabeza política, en lugar de dimitir para que esta decaiga y él pueda mantenerse como presidente en funciones, hasta la investidura del nuevo jefe del Ejecutivo.

Si todo continúa según lo previsto y la votación se celebra, Pedro Sánchez se hará con las llaves de Moncloa este mismo viernes, pero Rajoy aún tiene en su mano frustrar su investidura.

Rajoy, ausente de su propia moción de censura

La ausencia de Rajoy en su escaño llamaba la atención desde las tres de la tarde, cuando se retomó el pleno, y daba pie a numerosas teorías. Distintas fuentes del PP han negado que Rajoy se haya ausentado del pleno para desplazarse a Zarzuela y comunicar al Rey su dimisión, como se había especulado.

Desde Moncloa han restado importancia a la imagen del sillón vacío, y han afirmado que Rajoy ya decidió esta mañana que no asistiría a la sesión de la tarde, tras debatir con el candidato Sánchez. También han recordado que no tiene la obligación de asistir. Además, otras fuentes del PP aseguran que el presidente del Gobierno ha querido evitar la imagen de su previsible derrota.

Y, como Rajoy, más de la mitad del Ejecutivo ha optado por ausentarse. La vicepresidenta, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, y los ministros Alfonso Dastis (Exteriores), Cristóbal Montoro (Hacienda), Catalá (Justicia) y Zoido (Interior) sí estaban en sus asientos cuando habían transcurrido cerca de dos horas desde el arranque del pleno. Como ellos, asistían al debate el portavoz de los conservadores, Rafael Hernando, y el coordinador general del PP, Fernando Martínez-Maillo.

Rivera, otro de los grandes ausentes

Otra de las ausencias más destacadas era la de Albert Rivera, que en torno a las 16. 45 horas seguía sin aparecer por su escaño, informa Beatriz Asuar Gallego.

