Rajoy avisa de que no va a aceptar ni lecciones ni demagogia del PSOE con las pensiones

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha advertido hoy de que no piensa aceptar que el PSOE, un partido que casi lleva al país a la quiebra, le dé lecciones sobre el sistema de pensiones, como tampoco piensa aceptar la demagogia que se está practicando con éste asunto.
En su intervención en la escuela de invierno del PP, Rajoy ha subrayado que fueron los socialistas los que congelaron las pensiones, mientras su Gobierno las subió, aunque fuera poco, y también cumplió con su compromiso de mantener las partidas de empleo y pensiones en los peores momentos de la crisis.
"No se puede aceptar la demagogia que está haciendo alguna gente después de llevar este país al borde de la quiebra, personalmente no lo voy a aceptar", ha concluido.
Estabilidad imposible con un president con causa judicial
El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha insistido hoy en que sería "imposible generar un mínimo de estabilidad" en Catalunya si presidiera la Generalitat alguien que tenga cuentas pendientes con la justicia.
Rajoy ha subrayado su deseo de que se recupere en Catalunya la normalidad institucional, económica y social y ha asegurado que quiere que esa comunidad "haya un gobierno ya".
Y ha añadido que quiere que dicho gobierno "no esté presidido por una persona que tenga cuentas pendientes con la justicia, porque si no será imposible generar un mínimo de estabilidad en Catalunya".
Rajoy ha recalcado que quiere que ese nuevo gobierno "mire al futuro y cumpla la ley" y "si es posible que gobierne y que lo haga bien".
El Gobierno que preside, por su parte, "cumplió con su obligación y seguirá cumpliendo con su obligación" en este asunto, ha añadido.
Rajoy ha hecho esta reflexión dos días después de que Carles Puigdemont anunciase que renuncia "de manera provisional" a su investidura y, en su lugar, propone a Jordi Sànchez, número dos de su lista y ahora en prisión preventiva.
El jefe del Ejecutivo también se ha referido a Catalunya en otro momento de su discurso en Tenerife, en el que ha recalcado que el PP defiende a España y la ha defendido "cuando ha sido atacada" con la aplicación del 155
