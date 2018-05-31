Ante el temor a verse fuera de Moncloa, ironía, exhibición de habilidades parlamentarias y mucha "mala uva". El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha aprovechado hoy el debate de la moción de censura del PSOE [Aquí, en directo] para subrayar que, en el caso de que esta prospere, Pedro Sánchez tendrá que gobernar con los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 elaborados por el Ejecutivo del PP -hoy en tramitación en el Senado-; las mismas cuentas que los socialistas y el grupo Unidos Podemos en el Congreso de los Diputados han criticado con especial dureza durante los últimos meses.

La ironía de Rajoy: "Si al final nos va a ir bien a Cs, a nosotros, a Coalición Canaria y al PNV, que somos los que votamos los Presupuestos"

Así lo ha afirmado el propio Sánchez en su discurso, y Rajoy ha tildado de "verdaderamente chocante" esta situación, recordando que estos Presupuestos generaban entonces "urticaria" a ambos grupos políticos".​ De hecho, con tono burlón y dirigiéndose a Podemos, Rajoy ha anticipado que "a lo mejor" se tendrán que "comer con patatas" estas cuentas.



"Ustedes se opusieron con un no fuerte, un no es no"; "Si ustedes los mantienen será porque alguien se lo ha pedido", espetaba a Sánchez unos minutos antes, para ironizar con que sería precisamente Podemos quién le habría pedido que utilizase estas cuentas. También leía algunas de las críticas de la formación morada a los Presupuestos, que el PSOE contempla utilizar por "responsabilidad de Estado", según sus palabras. Aprobar unas nuevas cuentas requeriría meses de trámites, y las actuales ya llegan mucho más tarde de lo habitual.

"Son los Presupuestos de las migajas sociales, de la estafa, que consolidan la extrema desigualdad y la precariedad", leyó Rajoy, burlándose del grupo parlamentario de Pablo Iglesias. "Si al final nos va a ir bien a Ciudadanos, a nosotros, a Coalición Canaria y al PNV, que somos los que votamos los Presupuestos", esgrimía.

Además, Rajoy ligaba esta cuestión al hecho de que Sánchez no haya presentado un programa de gobierno como tal durante su intervención, para insistir en que el socialista quiere ser presidente a toda costa, incluso sin hoja de ruta programática. "¿Alguien se puede tomar en serio a un candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno que actúa así?", cuestionaba, intentando minar la credibilidad del candidato.

