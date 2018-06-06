La secretaria general del PP y exministra de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal, no se ha descartado este miércoles en la carrera para suceder a Mariano Rajoy como presidente de la formación y ha recalcado que aún ni siquiera se ha convocado el congreso extraordinario que debe elegir al sucesor. Según ha añadido, se trata de una "decisión personal" que tiene que tomar.

"Estamos en el procedimiento y lo que tenga que ser será, pero hoy no es el día de hablar de este tema. Desde luego no lo es para mi", ha manifestado Cospedal en una entrevista en Onda Cero, recogida por Europa Press, que ha recordado que hasta el lunes no se celebrará una Junta Directiva que convocará ese cónclave extraordinario.

Preguntada expresamente por su futuro y qué hará, la secretaria general del PP del PP ha respondido: "Es una decisión personal que tengo que tomar y cuando la tome la comunicaré". Según ha añadido, esa decisión depende de ella misma y de sus "circunstancias personales y familiares" porque "hay momentos en la vida en que uno se plantea lo que quiere hacer".

"Estoy en ese momento vitalmente, que es un momento importante. Por eso le digo con toda la humildad que la decisión va a depender solo de mi misma", ha recalcado la secretaria general del PP, que ha dicho además que no comparte las declaraciones del expresidente José María Aznar asegurando que hay que reconstruir el centro-derecha español.