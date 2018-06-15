Rajoy deja su escaño en el Congreso

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy ha renunciado este viernes a su escaño en el Congreso, según han confirmado fuentes populares.
Una vez formalizada su baja como diputado, Rajoy solicitará su reingreso en el Cuerpo de Registradores de la Propiedad.
Rajoy, que dejó de ser presidente el pasado 1 de junio, cuando prosperó la moción de censura que presentó el PSOE, anunció su marcha como líder del PP y la apertura del proceso para su relevo cuatro días después, el 5 de junio.
El pasado 5 de junio, apenas cuatro días después de su abrupta salida de La Moncloa, Rajoy anunció ante el Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del PP su decisión de abandonar la Presidencia del PP y la convocatoria de un congreso extraordinario para que elija a su sucesor, un cónclave que tendrá lugar los próximos 19 y 20 de julio en Madrid, según lo trasladó a la Junta Directiva Nacional del pasado lunes.
"Es lo mejor para el PP y para mí y creo que también para España y lo demás no importa nada", señaló en su discurso ante los suyos en ambos actos para justificar su salida del partido que ha presidido en los últimos 15 años.
En cualquier caso, las informaciones que se habían dado hasta la fecha desde la ejecutiva del PP apuntaban a que el expresidente no tenía intención de renunciar a su escaño, al menos hasta que se eligiera a su sucesor.
18.06.15 Rajoy Renuncia Acta Diputado by Público.es on Scribd
Sale Rajoy, entra Martínez Ferro
Valentina Martínez Ferro será la nueva diputada que entre a sustituir la vacante de Rajoy en el Parlamento. Aunque en la última semana los populares remodelaron la colocación de los escaños, está previsto que, tras la elección del nuevo presidente popular, se vuelvan a redistribuir los sillones del Congreso, por lo que Martínez Ferro no se sentará en ese primer escaño que hasta la fecha ocupaba el político gallego.
Martínez Ferro ya sustituyó en su día el escaño por Madrid que quedo libre tras la marcha de Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón. Su nombre, además, ya fue noticia después de que en 2012 fuese designada directora de Gabinete del director de Gabinete.
