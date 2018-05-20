El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, mantuvo ayer sendas conversaciones telefónicas con el líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, y el de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, para trasladarles su intención de estudiar la viabilidad del Govern propuesto por Quim Torra y mantener mientras tanto el 155.
Después de que Torra incluyera ayer en su lista de consejeros a dos políticos presos y a otros dos huidos de la Justicia, el Gobierno hizo público un comunicado en el que calificó de "provocación" esa decisión y advirtió de que estudiará la "viabilidad" del nuevo Govern.
Mientras tanto, no publicará el decreto de nombramiento de los consejeros propuestos por Torra.
El hecho de que no haya Govern por el momento implica que se mantiene en vigor la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución.
Fuentes del Gobierno han informado a Efe de que Rajoy habló ayer con Sánchez y Rivera para analizar la situación planteada con la decisión de Torra.
El líder socialista, en una entrevista que publica hoy La Razón, asegura que apoyará que el Gobierno rechace el nombramiento como consejeros de personas en prisión o huidas en el extranjero y que, en consecuencia, mantenga la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución en Cataluña.
Por su parte, Rivera ha venido insistiendo en la necesidad de mantener también el 155 por la actitud de Torra.
El president, en otra entrevista que publica El Punt-Avui, defiende la "restitución" de los exconsejeros y considera "inimaginable" que el Estado no levante el artículo 155 ya que cree que, de no hacerlo, "infringirá el decreto aprobado" y provocará una "crisis institucional de dimensiones considerables".
