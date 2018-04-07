"No he hablado con Angela Merkel ni tengo pensado hacerlo. Es cuestión de los tribunales, es un tema absolutamente judicial". El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, zanjaba así este sábado las preguntas sobre si ha tratado con la canciller alemana la situación del expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont.
Así, y preguntado por la decisión de la Justicia alemana de liberar a Puigdemont, y por las declaraciones de la ministra del ramo de ese país, Katarina Barley, tildando de "absolutamente correcta" esta decisión, Rajoy ha evitado pronunciarse sobre sus palabras.
No obstante, quien sí ha criticado estas declaraciones, minutos antes de que hablara Rajoy, ha sido el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Alfonso Dastis. En el mismo foro, la Convención Nacional del PP, en Sevilla, en declaraciones a la prensa, Dastis, ha tildado de "desafortunadas" las palabras de la ministra alemana.
El titular de Exteriores, diplomático de carrera, tradicionalmente ha mantenido un perfil mediático muy bajo, evitando posicionarse sobre las cuestiones espinosas.
Rajoy vuelve al 155 e insiste en la separación de poderes
Para evitar valorar las palabras de Barley, Rajoy ha vuelto a su discurso habitual sobre Catalunya. La principal responsabilidad del Gobierno era, según el jefe del Ejecutivo, aplicar el Artículo 155 de la Constitución: "Lo demás son decisiones judiciales y siempre he dicho y reitero ahora que las decisiones judiciales se cumplen y se acatan", incidía.
Y este era el argumento que repetía también cuando se refería a su interlocución con Merkel: "Hay separación de poderes y los gobiernos no intervienen para nada en este asunto. El tema es absolutamente judicial", insistía, en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación.
