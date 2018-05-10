Público
Público

El enfrentamiento PP-Cs Rajoy ningunea a Ciudadanos y resta importancia al plante de Rivera al Gobierno

El presidente del Gobierno rechaza el acercamiento de presos etarras tras las disolución de la banda terrorista, resta importancia al CIS que advierte de la caída de su partido, y afirma, sobre la conocida enemistad de Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y María Dolores de Cospedal, que es un tema "muy pequeño y muy machista".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, interviene durante un acto multitudinario organizado por el PP en Alicante, cuya alcaldía acaba de recuperar el partido. EFE/ Manuel Lorenzo

El presidente del gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, interviene durante un acto multitudinario organizado por el PP en Alicante, cuya alcaldía acaba de recuperar el partido. EFE/ Manuel Lorenzo

"Lo de ayer es poco importante". Mariano Rajoy minimiza el enfrentamiento que mantuvo este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados con Albert Rivera, y que después Ciudadanos sacó del pleno y teatralizó durante toda la jornada.

El partido naranja dijo dar roto su pacto con el Partido Popular en lo que respecta a la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya -quieren endurecerla aún más-, y hoy el presidente del Gobierno ha ninguneado a la formación de Rivera: A pesar del CIS, que sitúa a Ciudadanos a un punto y medio del PP, Rajoy afirma que su "mayor adversario" es Podemos, e insiste en que están "de acuerdo en lo esencial", aunque difieran en "pequeñitos detalles".

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas