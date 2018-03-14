Público
Pleno sobre pensiones en el Congreso Rajoy intenta frenar las protestas de los pensionistas con dos brindis al sol

El presidente del Gobierno presume en el pleno monográfico de su gestión en la materia y pide "tranquilidad" a los pensionistas, aunque como garantía sólo aporta su palabra, y no nuevas recetas. Anuncia que los Presupuestos para 2018 plantearán concentrar las ayudas fiscales en el IRPF para pensionistas y familias, algo que ya desveló el ministro de Hacienda, y promete "una mejora de las pensiones mínimas y de viudedad" sin concretar. 

El jefe del Ejecutivo, Mariano Rajoy, durante su intervención en la sesión de control al Gobierno, en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

Vuelta a la herencia recibida, llamamiento a la tranquilidad sin aportar garantías y ni una sola nueva solución sobre la mesa, pero sí dos brindis al sol que no responden a lo que se le ha pedido desde las calles. El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, ha obviado este miércoles el llamamiento de la oposición y de los pensionistas que exigen que ligue la revalorización de las pensiones al coste de la vida -en base al Índice de Precios al Consumo (IPC)- y, fiel a su costumbre, ha ligado todo a la creación de empleo, con una intervención asentada en las cifras macro y las habituales llamadas a la tranquildad y a  huir de la "demagogia".

Desde la tribuna de oradores del Congreso de los Diputados, en el debate monográfico sobre pensiones, el jefe del Ejecutivo ha realizado un discurso de cerca de cuarenta minutos de duración en el que ha rechazado dar marcha atrás a las polémicas reformas de PP (2013) y PSOE (2011) en la materia, y sólo ha anunciado que el proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2018 planteará concentrar las ayudas fiscales en el IRPF para pensionistas y familias, algo que ya desveló el ministro de Hacienda.

Promete también "una mejora de las pensiones mínimas y de viudedad" sin concretar ningún detalle sobre estas prestaciones; ni una receta concreta para mantener el sistema de pensiones, y sin una sola mención a la hucha de las pensiones que su Gobierno recibió con 65.000 millones y que hoy apenas cuenta con 8.000. 

(Habrá ampliación)

