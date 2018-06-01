"Suerte a todos ustedes, por el bien de España". Mariano Rajoy se ha despedido este viernes con esta frase, en la que ha sido su última intervención como presidente del Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados.
Rajou "Ha sido un honor haber sido presidente del Gobierno, y un honor haber dejado una España mejor que la que encontré"
Tras desaparecer del pleno de la moción de censura este jueves, en torno a las 14.00 horas, el todavía jefe del Ejecutivo ha subido a tribuna este viernes para ser "el primero" en felicitar a Pedro Sánchez por su previsible nombramiento como presidente. "Como demócrata", ha dicho, acepta su victoria, aunque no comparta "lo que se ha hecho", en referencia a la moción de censura que lo ha desalojado de La Moncloa. [Aquí, toda la información en directo]
La ausencia de Rajoy en el pleno en el que se debatía su futuro al frente del Gobierno ha sido muy criticada. El jueves, el presidente pasó cerca de 8 horas en un restaurante, mientras el pleno seguía su recorrido. El viernes, el también líder del PP llegó al hemiciclo al término de la última intervención de su portavoz, parlamentario, Rafael Hernando, y optó por subir a tribuna para pronunciar sus últimas palabras en el ejercicio de su cargo.
"Ha sido un honor haber sido presidente del Gobierno y un honor haber dejado una España mejor que la que encontré", afirmaba, visiblemente emocionado. En última instancia, Rajoy presumía de haber cumplido el "mandato político" de "mejorar la vida" de los españoles.
Su intervención ha sido breve, sin dardos a la oposición -estos corrían a cargo de Hernando-, y desde las bancadas del PP la han recibido con un fuerte aplauso.
Poco después, la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, suspendía la votación de esta sesión para volver a retomarla a las 11 horas. Un par de minutos antes de esa hora, Rajoy, acompañado por Pastor, volvía al hemiciclo. Entraba como presidente del Gobierno, pero al salir habrá perdido esta condición.
