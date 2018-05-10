Público
El enfrentamiento entre Santamaría y Cospedal Rajoy reparte ahora guiños feministas y tilda de "machista" la polémica por la foto de Santamaría y Cospedal 

El presidente del Gobierno dice que el conocido enfrentamiento entre ambas es "irrelevante", e incluso afirma no estar al tanto de su enemistad: "Si hubieran sido dos señores no nos habríamos encontrado con las portadas que hemos visto".

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría (i), y la secretaria general del PP y ministra de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal (d), durante el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado hoy en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

La enemistad entre Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y María Dolores de Cospedal viene de lejos, y es de sobra conocida en el PP y en el Gobierno, pero para el jefe del Ejecutivo es "irrelevante" y desconocida.

Mariano Rajoy ha asegurado este jueves no estar al tanto de la mala relación que mantienen la vicepresidenta del Gobierno y la ministra de Defensa, y ha señalado que la polémica sobre la última foto que inmortalizó esta rivalidad, en el acto institucional del Dos de Mayo, es "machista".

"Es un tema muy pequeño, un tema muy machista" ; "Si hubieran sido dos señores no nos habríamos encontrado con las portadas que hemos visto", incidía Rajoy, en entrevista en el programa Espejo Público, de Atresmedia.

