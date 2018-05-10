La enemistad entre Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría y María Dolores de Cospedal viene de lejos, y es de sobra conocida en el PP y en el Gobierno, pero para el jefe del Ejecutivo es "irrelevante" y desconocida.
Mariano Rajoy ha asegurado este jueves no estar al tanto de la mala relación que mantienen la vicepresidenta del Gobierno y la ministra de Defensa, y ha señalado que la polémica sobre la última foto que inmortalizó esta rivalidad, en el acto institucional del Dos de Mayo, es "machista".
"Es un tema muy pequeño, un tema muy machista" ; "Si hubieran sido dos señores no nos habríamos encontrado con las portadas que hemos visto", incidía Rajoy, en entrevista en el programa Espejo Público, de Atresmedia.
(Habrá ampliación)
