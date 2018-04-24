Público
Rajoy: "Lo que yo tenga que decirle a la señora Cifuentes ya se lo diré en su día"

El presidente del Gobierno evita respaldar públicamente a la presidenta de Madrid, e insiste en señalar a la oposición: "Consejos vendo, que para mi no tengo", les afea. El Ejecutivo no cierra la puerta a recurrir ante el Tribunal Constitucional la decisión de la Mesa del Parlament de Catalunya de aceptar el voto delegado del diputado Toni Comín para facilitar la investidura, pero primero el PP catalán estudia presentar un recurso de reconsideración en la cámara.

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, durante la rueda de prensa conjunta que ha ofrecido en el Palacio de la Moncloa, junto al primer ministro turco, Binali Yildirim. EFE/J.P.Gandul

Mariano Rajoy ya no defiende a capa y espada a Cristina Cifuentes, pero se resiste a avanzar sus planes en lo que toca a su hipotética dimisión forzosa o a su destitución como consecuencia de la moción de censura del PSOE.

"Lo que yo tenga que decirle a la señora Cifuentes, si es que tengo algo que decirle, ya se lo diré en su día", respondía este martes el presidente del Gobierno, al ser preguntado sobre sus conversaciones con la presidenta madrileña, y sobre la moción de censura que en poco más de 10 días podría arrebatar al PP el control de la Comunidad por primera vez en 23 años.

Rajoy mantiene así la posición que adoptó el pasado 13 de abril, evita respaldar públicamente a Cifuentes tras el escándalo de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos y señala a la oposición: "No deja de tener su gracia que, de quienes presentan mociones de censura, el primero haya falsificado su currículum y haya dicho que es licenciado en matemáticas", esgrimía Rajoy, en referencia al portavoz del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, José Manuel Franco.

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, con el primer ministro turco, Binali Yildirim, antes de la la celebración de la VI Reunión de Alto Nivel hispano-turca. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El presidente del Gobierno ha comparecido en el palacio de la Moncloa este martes, acompañado por el primer ministro de Turquía, Binali Yildrim, tras concluir la Reunión de Alto Nivel Hispano Turca. En esta cumbre, la sexta desde 2009, han participado los ministros de Interior, Fomento, Medio Ambiente y Economía del Ejecutivo de Rajoy, y ambas partes han conversado sobre la cooperación en materia de seguridad y defensa, o sobre los flujos migratorios.

Y, como él mismo ha reconocido, y más allá de engrasar las "muy buenas relaciones bilaterales" con Turquía, el presidente del Gobierno ha reconocido la "marcada dimensión económica" de este encuentro. Yildrim llegaba a España acompañado por una delegación de empresarios que también se ha reunido con la CEOE.

