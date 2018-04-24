Rajoy: "Lo que yo tenga que decirle a la señora Cifuentes ya se lo diré en su día"

Mariano Rajoy ya no defiende a capa y espada a Cristina Cifuentes, pero se resiste a avanzar sus planes en lo que toca a su hipotética dimisión forzosa o a su destitución como consecuencia de la moción de censura del PSOE.
"Lo que yo tenga que decirle a la señora Cifuentes, si es que tengo algo que decirle, ya se lo diré en su día", respondía este martes el presidente del Gobierno, al ser preguntado sobre sus conversaciones con la presidenta madrileña, y sobre la moción de censura que en poco más de 10 días podría arrebatar al PP el control de la Comunidad por primera vez en 23 años.
Rajoy mantiene así la posición que adoptó el pasado 13 de abril, evita respaldar públicamente a Cifuentes tras el escándalo de su máster en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos y señala a la oposición: "No deja de tener su gracia que, de quienes presentan mociones de censura, el primero haya falsificado su currículum y haya dicho que es licenciado en matemáticas", esgrimía Rajoy, en referencia al portavoz del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid, José Manuel Franco.
El presidente del Gobierno ha comparecido en el palacio de la Moncloa este martes, acompañado por el primer ministro de Turquía, Binali Yildrim, tras concluir la Reunión de Alto Nivel Hispano Turca. En esta cumbre, la sexta desde 2009, han participado los ministros de Interior, Fomento, Medio Ambiente y Economía del Ejecutivo de Rajoy, y ambas partes han conversado sobre la cooperación en materia de seguridad y defensa, o sobre los flujos migratorios.
Y, como él mismo ha reconocido, y más allá de engrasar las "muy buenas relaciones bilaterales" con Turquía, el presidente del Gobierno ha reconocido la "marcada dimensión económica" de este encuentro. Yildrim llegaba a España acompañado por una delegación de empresarios que también se ha reunido con la CEOE.
(Habrá ampliación)
