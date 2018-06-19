El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy, que la pasada semana renunció a su escaño en el Congreso, ha visitado este martes la localidad alicantina de Santa Pola, donde tiene su plaza como registrador de la propiedad.
Fuentes cercanas al expresidente han informado a Efe de que el político del PP ha llegado a la ciudad de Alicante en un tren AVE poco antes del mediodía y que seguirá en la provincia hasta mañana, miércoles, por la tarde.
La presencia de Rajoy no ha pasado desapercibida en las redes sociales, donde ya circula una fotografía suya caminando por Santa Pola junto a Francisco Riquelme, quien ocupa temporalmente la plaza de registrador de la propiedad en la ciudad cuya titularidad ostenta el expresidente. Los dos han ido a comer a un conocido restaurante de ambiente familiar en la localidad alicantina.
Rajoy presentó el pasado 15 de junio su renuncia como diputado en la Cámara Baja y anunció que solicitaría su reingreso en el Cuerpo de Registradores de la Propiedad, en el que tiene su plaza en Santa Pola.
