Mariano Rajoy no participará este jueves en la votaciones de los precandidatos para elegir a su sucesor al frente de la Presidencia del Partido Popular, ya que todos han sido leales colaboradores suyos y considera que "no sería justo privilegiar" a uno de ellos sobre los demás.
José María Aznar también se ha pronunciado en la misma linea. Recientemente explicó en una entrevista que no se ha inscrito ni piensa participar en este proceso interno porque considera que como expresidente del PP y del Gobierno no debe ser él, sino otros, los que "protagonicen las posiciones de futuro" que necesita el partido.
En cualquier caso, Rajoy celebra que la campaña "se haya desarrollado de manera ejemplar, por lo que felicita a los precandidatos, a sus equipos, al comité organizador del congreso y a las distintas organizaciones territoriales por la movilización de toda la organización del PP en multitud de actos durante estos días", concluye.
María Dolores de Cospedal, Pablo Casado, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, José Manuel García Margallo, José Ramón García Hernández y Elio Cabanes son los aspirantes a presidir el PP, aunque tras la primera ronda de votación en 1.096 sedes solo quedarán dos candidatos.
