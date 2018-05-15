En poco más de tres cuartos de hora de reunión, el presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, y el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, se comprometieron a dar una respuesta “pactada y proporcional” ante cualquier desafío que pueda darse a la legalidad constitucional y estatutaria por parte del nuevo presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra.
Así lo afirma el PSOE en un comunicado tras el encuentro, en el que también se informa que se ha acordado mantener la vigilancia en el cumplimiento de los recursos públicos que conforman el Presupuesto de la Generalitat para que se destinen a los fines previstos, en los términos que ya se venía haciendo desde 2015.
En la nota del PSOE se afirma también que ambos dirigentes han rechazan cualquier intento de poner en marcha estructuras políticas distintas a las únicas válidas, “que son aquellas contempladas en la Constitución y en el Estatuto de Autonomía”, afirman. Asimismo, hay coincidencia entre Rajoy y Sánchez en considerar el discurso del nuevo president de la Generalitat como “frentista y xenófobo” al que se comprometen a dar respuesta.
En el comunicado, Gobierno y PSOE dicen que el acuerdo alcanzado está abierto a las fuerzas que apoyaron el 155, es decir, a Ciudadanos, pero también “a cualquier otra formación política que desee mostrar su compromiso con nuestras instituciones y el cumplimiento del ordenamiento jurídico”.
Finalmente, ambos dirigentes quieren trasladar a la sociedad española un mensaje “de serenidad y firmeza” en defensa de “la concordia civil, la legalidad vigente, la Constitución, la soberanía nacional y la unidad de España”.
