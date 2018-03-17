El eurodiputado Ramón Jáuregui ha anunciado este sábado en Bilbao, durante la celebración del 25 aniversario de la convergencia entre PSE y Euskadiko Ezkerra, su decisión de abandonar la política.
Jáuregui, de 69 años de edad, ha intervenido en el teatro Arriaga en un acto en el que ha estado acompañado, entre otros, de la secretaria general del PSE, Idoia Mendia, y del actual parlamentario y exvicesecretario general de EE, Mikel Unzalu, entre otros.
A la finalización de su discurso, en el que ha valorado la convergencia entre ambas formaciones y ha reconocido que no se reconoce "en la Europa de los pueblos que plantea el lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, sino en la Europa de los ciudadanos y los derechos sociales", Jáuregui ha anunciado su decisión de abandonar la política.
"Aprovechando que os tengo a todos quiero terminar diciendo que estos años os he representado en multitud de sitios porque me habéis dado ese inmenso honor. Os quiero decir que cuando ya termina mi actividad política no he encontrado mejor momento para despedirme que éste", ha añadido.
