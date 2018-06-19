Público
Público

Rapapolvo de Macron a un joven por dirigirse a él como Manu: "A mí me llamas señor presidente"

El presidente francés Emmanuel Macron iba dando la mano y saludando a algunos estudiantes de instituto durante una ceremonia en honor a ex combatientes de la Segunda Guerra Mundial cuando un joven le dijo: "¿Qué pasa, Manu?".

Publicidad
Media: 3
Votos: 1
El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron regaña a un estudiante y dice que le llame 'señor Presidente o señor'. / Twitter

El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron regaña a un estudiante y dice que le llame "señor Presidente o señor". / Twitter

El presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, reprendió este lunes a un joven estudiante que durante un acto conmemorativo le saludó al grito de "¿Qué pasa, Manu?", y a quien respondió con un "a mí me llamas señor presidente o señor".

Macron iba dando la mano y saludando a algunos de los estudiantes de instituto que se encontraban detrás de una barrera de seguridad cuando uno de ellos le dijo: "¿Qué pasa, Manu?".

"Estás en una ceremonia oficial, así que te comportas como debe ser. Puedes hacer el imbécil pero hoy hay que cantar la Marsellesa y el Canto de los Partisanos (himno de la Resistencia francesa durante la ocupación alemana). Me llamas señor Presidente de la República o señor, ¿vale?", le espetó Macron.

El chaval, que había comenzado entonando la Internacional, le respondió: "Sí, señor presidente", aunque la regañina continuó.

"Muy bien. Y haces las cosas en orden. El día que quieras hacer la revolución, aprende primero a tener un diploma y a alimentarte por ti mismo, ¿de acuerdo? Entonces ya podrías ir a dar lecciones a los demás", le dijo mientras le daba una palmadita en el antebrazo.

El adolescente asintió de nuevo antes de que el presidente de Francia continuara saludando al público en Mont Valérien, oeste de París, durante el 78 aniversario del mensaje que el general Charles de Gaulle dirigió desde la BBC a los franceses para pedirles continuar el combate contra el régimen alemán, símbolo del nacimiento de la Resistencia durante la ocupación de Alemania.

Etiquetas