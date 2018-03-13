Público
Real Federación Española de Fútbol La UCO se lleva documentación del Ayuntamiento de Rivas sobre un supuesto contrato irregular

Esta intervención se enmarca dentro de una operación anticorrupción que afectaría a la Real Federación Española de Fútbol, según el consistorio

Ayuntamiento de Rivas. AYUNTAMIENTO DE RIVAS

Agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil se ha llevado esta mañana de dependencias del Ayuntamiento de Rivas Vaciamadrid documentos administrativos sobre un supuesto contrato irregular de esta administración con una empresa, han informado fuentes del consistorio.

Esta intervención se enmarca dentro de una operación anticorrupción ordenado a requerimiento de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción y la Audiencia Nacional, han confirmado fuentes jurídicas. Según el ayuntamiento, los jueces de la Audiencia Nacional están investigando a dicha empresa en una macrocausa judicial que afectaría a la Real Federación Española de Fútbol.

Por tanto, según señalan desde Rivas, dicha investigación se enmarca a un contrato de esta compañía, también con otras administraciones, y "no afecta al Ayuntamiento o a algún cargo público". "Los agentes nos han dicho que no tiene nada que ver con nosotros ni a ningún cargo público", recalcan desde el consistorio, donde gobierna Izquierda Unida y Podemos (Rivas Puede).

Según ha avanzado el diario El País, los guardias civiles han recabado documentación relativa a un concurso de hace siete u ocho meses para el cambio de césped artificial en una instalación municipal y la investigación se centraría en supuestas irregularidades en la adjudicación de dicho contrato.

