El rector de la Rey Juan Carlos dice que "el no presentado" en el master de Cifuentes se debe a "una mala transcripción"

El rector de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC), Javier Ramos, ha justificado el "no presentado" que constaba en las notas del Máster que Cristina Cifuentes cursó en esa universidad en 2012 alegando que que lo que se produjo fue un "error de transcripción de las notas". Ramos ha asegurado que la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid aprobó las asignaturas del máster de Derecho en 2012.
Así lo ha señalado en una rueda de prensa convocada de forma urgente después de que eldiario haya publicado hoy que, efectivamente, Cifuentes cursó el máster en Derecho autonómico de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid en 2012, pero que una funcionaria que no trabajaba en el servicio de posgrado cambió la nota de "no presentado" en dos asignaturas a "notable" en 2014, dos años después de matricularse y sin mediar nueva matrícula.
ha asegurado este miércoles que la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, aprobó las asignaturas del máster de Derecho que cursó en el centro y que lo que se produjo fue un "error de transcripción de las notas".
Acompañado por el director del curso, Enrique Álvarez y el profesor de una de las asignaturas, Pablo Chico, el rector ha asegurado que ese tipo de error, que no se graben las notas en la plataforma informática de la universidad, "a veces pasa".
El rector ha explicado que Cifuentes obtuvo dos calificaciones de "notable" y que al solicitar el expediente del título, se comprobó que al grabar las notas no se habían registrado. Además, ha añadido que los funcionarios contactaron con los profesores y certificaron que se había obtenido un notable en las dos asignaturas donde aparecía como "no presentada".
