El rector de la URJC también ordena investigar los estudios de Pablo Casado

El dirigente del PP es licenciado en ADE por la universidad, donde también cursó el mismo máster de Cifuentes.

El vicesecretario de comunicación del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado. - EFE

El rector de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Javier Ramos, ha ordenado a la jefa de Inspección de Servicios de la institución abrir una investigación sobre los estudios de grado que cursó el vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP, Pablo Casado.

En un comunicado dirigido a los miembros de la comunidad universitaria, también se detalla la apertura de una información reservada sobre el alumno de máster de Derecho Autonómico Álvaro Morente Hidalgo, distintos a los de Casado.

El viernes próximo en el Consejo de Gobierno, el rector dará debida cuenta de estos "importantes temas relacionados con la crisis institucional" que vive la universidad.

