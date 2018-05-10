El instructor de la causa del 'procés' en el Tribunal Supremo, Pablo Llarena, ha afirmado este miércoles que los datos que le entregó recientemente el Ministerio de Hacienda coinciden con los indicios de malversación recogidos en su investigación contra los exconsellers. Sin embargo, el exconseller de Empresa de la Generalitat Santi Vila ha asegurado este miércoles por la noche que no se gastó "ni un euro público" en el referéndum del 1-O.
De este modo, Vila niega que se cometiera malversación: "Nosotros lo que podemos decir es que, especialmente, desde el momento en el que estábamos advertidos por el Constitucional de que no podíamos gastar recursos públicos para la organización del 1 de octubre, los consellers y yo ordenamos no gastar ni un euro público para el referéndum", ha aseverado este miércoles en el programa La Nit a 8tv.
Asimismo, Vila ha explicado que la organización del referéndum "se debió de afrontar con la filantropía de empresarios y ciudadanos comprometidos con el 1-O".
Respecto a las declaraciones realizadas por algunos acusados sobre las manifestaciones del ministro de Hacienda, Cristóbal Montoro, en el sentido de que no se había gastado "un euro público" en el referéndum ilegal del 1-O, Llarena les reprocha en su auto que silenciaran parte de las manifestaciones del miembro del Ejecutivo de Rajoy ya que éste apuntó en la misma entrevista a "la posibilidad material de que pueda existir una mecánica de fraude oculta y no confirmada".
