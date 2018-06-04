Relajado y hablando en inglés: así ha sido el primer acto oficial de Sánchez en la Moncloa

El nuevo presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se ha estrenado este lunes en el cargo con una recepción a primera hora en el Palacio de la Moncloa al presidente de Ucrania Petró Poroshenko.
Aparentemente relajado y con traje azul y corbata del mismo color aunque en tono más claro, Sánchez ha recibido a Poroshenko a las 9:30 horas en la escalera de acceso al edificio del Consejo de Ministros del Complejo de la Moncloa.
El presidente ucraniano ha descendido del vehículo en el que se ha desplazado hasta allí y ambos se han saludado sonrientes estrechando sus manos y han posado para los informadores gráficos ante las banderas de España, de la UE y de Ucrania.
Los dos han estado conversando de manera informal en inglés antes de acceder al interior del edificio.
Allí se han sentado en sillones contiguos y han seguido conversando teniendo como testigos a los informadores gráficos antes de dar inicio a su reunión oficial.
El acto ha contado exclusivamente con cobertura gráfica y, por tanto, no ha habido declaraciones a los periodistas.
Tampoco ha habido ningún comentario informal del presidente del Gobierno respecto a su llegada a la Moncloa o a la tarea que tiene por delante.
La más inminente es decidir la estructura de su Ejecutivo y las personas que estarán al frente de cada uno de los ministerios, una incógnita que despejará previsiblemente el próximo miércoles.
Sánchez, que ya recorrió las dependencias de la Moncloa el pasado sábado tras tomar posesión de su cargo en el Palacio de la Zarzuela, ha protagonizado su primer acto oficial recibiendo al presidente de Ucrania en el mismo lugar en el que él fue fotografiado la última vez que acudió a Moncloa como líder de la oposición.
Fue el pasado 15 de mayo cuando en la escalera de acceso al edificio del Consejo de Ministros Rajoy le recibió y ambos se saludaron públicamente antes de reunirse para analizar la situación en Catalunya después de la investidura de Quim Torra como presidente de la Generalitat.
