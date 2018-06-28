La renovación de RTVE encalla en ERC

El grupo parlamentario de ERC se encuentra dividido entre el sí o el no a la renovación de la cúpula de RTVE. Su portavoz Joan Tardá se decanta por el no, en estos momentos, como ha dicho públicamente, tras la negativa socialista a la moción republicana, del martes pasado, en favor del "diálogo sin límtes" en Catalunya. Los socialistas se niegan a suscribir ningún texto que hable de diálogo sin condiciones y a salirse del marco de la Constitución.

Después de lo ocurrido, los nueve diputados de ERC, por su parte, se encuentran divididos, casi al 50%, entre apoyar o no la renovación de RTVE. Hay quienes defienden que a partir de ahora ERC sólo debería apoyar al Gobierno en lo imprescindible, es decir, en lo relativo a mejoras sociales y no consideran el asunto de RTVE como tal. La otra mitad piensa que sería un error anteponer los objetivos nacionales a los sociales y que este asunto lo es. Argumentan que la opinión pública no entendería que fuera ERC quien evitara un cambio tan significativo y creen que la negativa de sus compañeros se debe al desconocimiento de la realidad del ente público. Muchos independentistas, no sólo de ERC, no tienen ni sintonizada la televisión pública, ni escuchan, ni han escuchado nunca, sus emisoras, según nos informan, fuentes del partido.

Los que están por el sí apuestan por poner en la silla, que se les ofrece, a algún periodista que se haya significado públicamente en contra de la manipulación de RTVE como Xavier Fortes, el portavoz del Consejo de Informativos de RTVE, o Albano Dante Fachín, el ex secretario general de Podemos en Catalunya, que trabajó años como periodista antes de meterse en política y que se posicionó en favor del independentismo.



La negociación entre socialistas y republicanos comenzaron con mal pie, la semana pasada, cuando Rafael Simancas se acercó a los republicanos dando por hecho el intercambio de cromos entre el voto afirmativo de ERC y una silla en el Consejo de RTVE. Al parecer, Joan Tardá le dejó claro que no iba a ser tan fácil. Las negociaciones se ampliaron de Simancas a Mertixell Batet, Ministra de Administraciones Públicas y a Adriana Lastra, la portavoz socialista en el Congreso. Los republicanos piensan que por ahora, son nombres en la mesa, lo que se les pide es "un acto de fe".







