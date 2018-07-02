El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, apeló este lunes a la "responsabilidad y generosidad" de los grupos parlamentarios para lograr renovar el Consejo de RTVE en la decisiva votación del próximo miércoles en el Congreso.

Sánchez, de visita oficial al presidente de Portugal, Antonio Costa, indicó que para la renovación de RTVE se necesita el consenso parlamentario y el apoyo de los trabajadores del ente público. El presidente dio por hecho tener el respaldo de la plantilla de RTVE, por lo que indicó sólo resta el acuerdo de los partidos políticos que apuesten por la regeneración democrática.

Sánchez recalcó que es necesaria dicha regeneración para tener un servicio público independiente y plural al servicio de la información "y eso son los objetivos que pretendemos", recalcó.

El presidente del Gobierno se negó a contestar si le había prometido a Unidos Podemos la decisión del nombramiento del presidente de RTVE y, a nivel genérico, se limitó a decir que su Gobierno busca entenderse con todos, "singularmente con Unidos Podemos".

Por otra parte, Sánchez también se refirió al traslado a las cárceles catalanas de los políticos independentistas presos, y aseguró que simplemente se ha limitado a cumplir la legislación penitenciaria una vez concluida la fase de instrucción.

Sánchez indicó que este asunto su Gobierno ha sido muy transparente desde el primer momento, por lo que rechazó lecturas interesadas sobre intentar buscar una acercamiento con la Generalitat, "no hay más implicación política, cumplimos con la ley, no hay más consecuencias que eso", insistió. Por ello, indicó que no hay detrás algo que pueda catalogarse como una decisión política.

Por último, Sánchez puso en valor las múltiples coincidencias políticas que tiene con el presidente de Portugal y que también coinciden en la misma visión frente a los grandes desafíos europeos, por lo que ambos mandatarios se comprometieron a impulsar el "eje ibérico" con Lisboa.

