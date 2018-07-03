Público
Renovación de RTVE El Senado ve "idóneos" a los candidatos al Consejo de Administración de RTVE

Para que la Cámara Alta designe a cuatro de estos candidatos se precisa una mayoría de dos tercios en primera votación, aunque por ahora no parece que los grupos hayan llegado a un acuerdo.

El candidato a miembro del Consejo de Administración de la Corporación de RTVE Josep Lluís Micó Sanz antes de comparecer ante la Comisión de Nombramientos de la Cámara Alta. EFE/Santi Donaire

La Comisión de Nombramientos del Senado ha considerado este martes por unanimidad "idóneos" a los siete candidatos al Consejo de Administración de RTVE que han comparecido para explicar sus propuestas para la Corporación.

Todos los grupos han dado el visto bueno a que el Pleno de esta tarde pueda votar a los tres candidatos del PP (una ha quedado excluida al no comparecer) y los cuatro propuestos por el PSOE, Podemos y PNV.

Por el PP se ha propuesto a José Manuel Peñalosa, actualmente consejero; Carmen Sastre, directora de contenidos informativos de RTVE; y Jenaro Castro, director de Informe Semanal.

Los candidatos consensuados por PSOE, Podemos y PNV son la directora de relaciones laborales de RTVE, Ana Isabel Cerrada; los periodistas y columnistas de Público Fernando López Agudín y Juan Tortosa, el también comunicador y profesor universitario Josep-Lluís Micó.

Para que el Senado designe a cuatro de estos candidatos al Consejo de Administración se precisa una mayoría de dos tercios en primera votación.

Según fuentes parlamentarias, no parece que los grupos hayan llegado a un acuerdo para que los candidatos salgan elegidos en esta primera votación.

