José Ramón García Hernández, diputado nacional del PP por Ávila, ha anunciado su candidatura al congreso nacional del partido para liderar a los conservadores en sustitución de Rajoy. Así lo ha anunciado este sábado a través de su red social de Twitter. García Hernández también ocupa los cargos de Secretario ejecutivo de Relaciones Internacionales y Portavoz de Exteriores del PP.
He tomado la decisión de presentarme a las #PPrimarias del @PPopular 🇪🇸— José Ramón Gª-Hdez (@JoseRa_Ghdez) 16 de junio de 2018
Con este anuncio, García Hernández es el primero que ha comunicado públicamente su intención de presentar su candidatura. El exministro de Exteriores José Manuel García Margallo ha anunciado que ha comenzado a recoger firmas, pero aún no ha decidido si presenta su candidatura oficialmente o no.
El plazo oficial para presentar las candidaturas comienza este lunes 18 de junio y acabará el miércoles 20 a las dos de la tarde. De momento, los pesos pesados del partido, como Alberto Núñez Feijóo, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría o María Dolores de Cospedal, no han desvelado sus intenciones.
