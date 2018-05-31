Público
Retiran de Les Corts Valencianes la placa conmemorativa de Milagrosa Martínez

La expresidenta de la Cámara autonómica acaba de entrar en prisión para cumplir 9 años por el caso Gürtel.

Retiran la placa y el cuadro conmemorativo de la expresidenta de Les Corts Valencianes Milagrosa Martínez, que ha entrado en prisión por el caso Gürtel. / EFE

La placa conmemorativa con el nombre de la expresidenta de Les Corts Valencianes Milagrosa Martínez, quien acaba de entrar en prisión por el caso Gürtel, ubicada en el edificio de los grupos parlamentarios ha sido retirada a primera hora de la mañana de este jueves.

La Mesa de Les Corts Valencianes decidió el pasado martes por unanimidad retirar el cuadro de la expresidenta de la Cámara, así como la citada placa.

Pasadas las nueve de la mañana tres operarios han acudido al lugar en el que se ubica esta placa, que se ha partido durante los trabajos de retirada, ante la mirada de numerososo medios de comunicación y de algunos diputados, entre ellos Antonio Montiel (Podem).

A las 11 horas está previsto que sea retirado el cuadro de Milagrosa Martínez, quien la semana pasada ingresó en el centro penitenciario de Alicante II, en Villena, para cumplir los nueve años de condena a prisión impuestos en la pieza del caso Gürtel relativa al pabellón valenciano en Fitur.

Les Corts cumplen de esta manera la resolución parlamentaria y el apartado de la ley de Transparencia que señalan que se retirarán las menciones honoríficas, placas o menciones a aquellas personas con sentencia firme por corrupción y que además estén motivadas por un coste para el servicio público.

Esto ya se ha hecho en los últimos años en la Comunitat Valenciana, por ejemplo, con placas donde aparecían los nombres del exconseller Rafael Blasco, en la cárcel por el caso Cooperación, y del expresidente de la Diputación de Castellón Carlos Fabra, condenado por delitos fiscales, entre otros altos cargos institucionales con sentencia firme.

