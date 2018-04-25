La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, se reunirá esta mañana, en torno a las 11 horas, con su equipo más próximo para abordar la información que ha publicado este miércoles OkDiario con un vídeo en la que se la habrían pillado en 2011 supuestamente robando cremas en un supermercado cerca de la Asamblea de Madrid, siendo ella vicepresidenta.
Fuentes próximas a la dirigente madrileña han evitado hacer valoraciones sobre las imágenes hasta el encuentro de esta mañana, aunque sí que enmarcan la información en la "campaña" contra Cifuentes que comenzó, según dicen, con la publicación de las falsificaciones de las notas de su máster de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC).
En la agenda oficial, Cristina Cifuentes no tiene acto convocado para hoy pese a que en los últimos días sí que había recuperado el ritmo de meses anteriores y estaba teniendo diversas apariciones públicas, como la entrega del Premio Cervantes el pasado lunes o ayer, que acudió a la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Gobierno.
Según el vídeo que difunde este medio, Cifuentes fue "cazada robando" el 4 de mayo de 2011 en la perfumería de un hipermercado del Puente de Vallecas, y estuvo bajo custodia del vigilante de seguridad del establecimiento 45 minutos hasta que allí se desplazaron dos agentes de la Policía Nacional.
