El rey ha firmado esta tarde en el Palacio de la Zarzuela el real decreto con el nombramiento de Pedro Sánchez como presidente del Gobierno, una vez que la presidenta del Congreso, Ana Pastor, le ha comunicado formalmente su investidura al prosperar la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy.
Pastor ha acudido al Salón de Audiencias con una carpeta granate de las que se utilizan en el Congreso y ha posado en ese lugar con gesto serio junto a Felipe VI, antes de pasar a su despacho oficial para darle cuenta del resultado de la votación de la moción de censura celebrada esta mañana en la Cámara Baja.
En ella, Sánchez obtuvo la confianza del Congreso con 180 votos a favor -PSOE, Unidos Podemos, ERC, PNV, PDeCAT, Compromís, EH-Bildu y Nueva Canarias-, 169 en contra -PP, Ciudadanos, UPN y Foro- y la abstención de Coalición Canaria.
Durante la audiencia, el jefe del Estado ha firmado el real decreto, con el refrendo de la presidenta del Congreso, en ejercicio de sus competencias para proponer y nombrar al presidente del Gobierno, tal como dispone el artículo 62 de la Constitución.
Tras la publicación del decreto en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), Sánchez, con quien Felipe VI ha hablado por teléfono tras el triunfo de su moción de censura, jurará o prometerá su cargo ante el jefe del Estado este sábado a las 11.00 horas en el Palacio de la Zarzuela, ha informado la Casa del Rey.
Se trata de la primera moción de censura que sale adelante en la actual etapa democrática después de las tres presentadas en los últimos cuarenta años y también es la primera vez que el presidente del Gobierno no es diputado.
